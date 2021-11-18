Milton Keynes Dons will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Cambridge United when they host Burton Albion in the third-tier this weekend.

Currently fifth in the League One standings, the Dons could move to within three points of the automatic promotion places if they beat the Brewers at Stadium MK.

As well as being relatively impressive on their own patch this season, Liam Manning’s side have also produced some eye-catching performances away from home as they recently defeated Crewe Alexandra and Wigan Athletic on their travels.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Burton, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether MK Dons have ever won a competitive away game at each of these 20 stadiums.

Will you be able to get 100%?

Test out your Dons knowledge below!

Quiz: Have MK Dons ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have MK Dons ever won a game at the Amex Stadium? Yes No