Quiz: Have Millwall signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

It has been a mixed season for Millwall with them drawing too many matches to prevent them from being able to break into the top-six in the Championship table.

Gary Rowett’s side have remained a very tough nut to crack for opposing defences, but once again as in the last few seasons, a lack of creativity in the final third has led to the Lions not being able to edge tight matches consistently enough. That means that they are currently sat five points adrift of the top six at this stage in the campaign.

The festive period for Millwall is going to be a chance for them to start putting together a few more wins before the winter window so they can perhaps be in a better position to convince targets to join the club. That might well prove to be crucial by the time the season comes to an end.

While we wait to see what happens with Millwall over the coming weeks, we have created a quiz to see if you can remember whether or not the Lions have signed a player from these 20 clubs in the last five seasons. Can you get 100%!

