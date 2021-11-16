Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Have Millwall ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

Millwall have struggled to make a real impact on the road this season in the Championship so far. 

Gary Rowett’s side have picked up decent wins at Barnsley and Sheffield United, though, the latter of which was a particularly good result given Jake Cooper’s late goal.

On the topic of how Millwall have performed on the road over the years, we’ve pieced together a 20-question quiz, listing grounds around the country, asking you whether or not Millwall have ever won there.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Have Millwall ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20

Turf Moor


