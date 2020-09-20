Quiz: Have Millwall ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

Millwall secured their first three points of the season on Saturday with a gritty and professional 1-0 win at Rotherham United.

The Lions were not at their best against Rotherham but the fact they were still able to win the game shows the character and willingness to grind out tight matches that Gary Rowett’s side possess.

Millwall will still likely look to add to their squad before the window closes, but they do not seem to far away from being a side capable of challenging the top six over the course of the campaign.

While we wait to see what Millwall do on and off the field in the next few days, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the Lions’ past transfer decisions.

Can you remember whether they have loaned out these nine players?

Have a go and see if you can get 9/9!

1 of 9 Did Millwall ever loan out James Henry? Yes No