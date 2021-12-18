Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Middlesbrough have signed plenty of players over the last five season as they bid to make a long awaited return to the Premier League. 

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that is designed to put even the most ardent of Boro fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know on social media what you score overall by tagging @FootballLeagueW in a post. Best of luck and UTB!

1 of 20

Have the club signed a player from Cardiff City?


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have Middlesbrough signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: