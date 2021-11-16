Championship News
Quiz: Have Middlesbrough ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?
Middlesbrough are entering an exciting era with Chris Wilder recently replacing Neil Warnock as manager.
Warnock’s final game in charge was a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns with Boro putting in a respectable performance for the 72-year-old’s farewell. A memorable away day for the travelling Boro supporters.
Here, then, we have taken a look at Boro’s historical records at the following 20 grounds, can you identify which ones they have won an away game at?
Do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?