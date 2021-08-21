Quiz: Have Mansfield Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Mansfield Town have had a strong start to the League Two season as they aim to challenge for promotion to the third this term.

It was nearly three wins from three league games for Mansfield but they conceded a last-minute equaliser against Colchester United which prevented them from joining Forest Green Rovers in having a 100% winning record.

Mansfield will be needing to show that they can keep picking up results on a consistent basis over the next weeks to show that they can sustain a push for promotion this term.

Nigel Clough is a good manager for the fourth tier of English football and you would imagine he should be able to help Mansfield maintain their strong start to the campaign.

While we wait to see what happens with Mansfield over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on their record against these 25 opponents. Can you get 100%!

