Sitting 18th in the League Two table, away form has been something of a problem for Mansfield Town this season.

Nigel Clough’s side have won just one of their seven league games not played at their own Field Mill ground this season, something they will have to improve on if they are to climb the standings.

But how much do you know about how successful the Stags have been on the road from a more historical perspective?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 different stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether or not Mansfield have ever won an away game at that ground, in any competition.

Quiz: Have Mansfield Town ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Brunton Park? Yes No