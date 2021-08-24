Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Have Lincoln City won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Published

27 mins ago

on

Lincoln City will be looking for a strong campaign during the 2021/22 season.

Having only missed out on promotion to the Championship in the League One play-off final at the end of last season, the Imps may well be looking to go one better this time around.

But just how much do you know about the club’s success about certain teams, throughout the course of their history?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 others teams, and all you have to do, is say whether Lincoln have won or lost more games against those sides across all competitions, since they were first formed.

Quiz: Have Lincoln City won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25

Have Lincoln won or lost more games against Barnsley?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have Lincoln City won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: