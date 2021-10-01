It’s been something of a frustrating start to the season for Lincoln City.

Having made it all the way to the League One play-off final last season, the Imps are some way off repeating that at the minute, currently sitting in the bottom half of the third-tier table.

But how much do you know about some of the positions the club have found themselves in in the past?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 18 football related scenarios, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether or not they have ever happened to Lincoln themselves.

Quiz: Have Lincoln City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Lincoln ever played in the top-flight of English football? Yes No