Quiz: Have Leyton Orient won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Leyton Orient will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in League Two today with a trip to Carlisle this afternoon.

Kenny Jackett’s side have started the season strongly, yielding four points from only two games after their clash with Harrogate Town was postponed.

The task will now be to go to Brunton Park and beat Carlisle to keep them fighting at the right end of the table.

