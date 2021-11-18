Quiz: Have Ipswich Town ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

Ipswich Town have a lot of work to do to ensure that they can finish inside the top six in League One this season which would have been their aim before a ball was kicked.

Paul Cook’s side have come through a difficult start to the campaign and their squad of new signings has started to gel over the last few weeks. That has enabled the Tractor Boys to climb the League One table and they are now within four points of the play-off places.

The run-up to January is going to be crucial for Ipswich and they have to keep themselves up to speed with the teams around them in the table so that they can be in a position to challenge for promotion this season. The winter window could then be a chance for them to add a few more final touches to the squad.

While we wait to see what happens with Ipswich’s form in the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to see if you know whether they have ever won an away game at these 20 stadiums. Can you get 100%!

