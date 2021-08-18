Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town’s history is an impressive one, stretching back well over 100 years. 

During that time they’ve, naturally, played their fair share of fixtures against a number of opponents.

With the help of 11v11.com, we’ve taken a look back through the history books, asking you whether or not Huddersfield have Won More or Lost More fixtures against the following 25 English clubs.

It’s a lot harder than you might imagine, but give it a go below and see if you can score 100%.

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25

AFC Bournemouth


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: