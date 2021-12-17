Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

Championship side Huddersfield Town enjoyed a decent summer window without spending a huge amount of money.

There have been hits and misses, with the likes of Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill proving to be much better additions than Josh Ruffels and Mipo Odubeko at this stage, but they seem to have benefitted from a minor clearout and will be hoping to build on this season’s progress on the pitch when January comes along.

But as usual on our quizzes, we’re looking back rather than forward as we stick to the subject of recruitment and ask you if the Terriers have signed a player from each of the following 20 clubs in the past five seasons.

Can you score 100%? Give it a go and see how you do!

