Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

Huddersfield Town will need to regroup following their 3-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which means they have now suffered back-to-back defeats to start the campaign.

It has been a tough start for Carlos Corberan who is trying to implement a new style for the Terriers. However, they will need to ensure that they start to pick up points soon to avoid them getting into real trouble and putting pressure on their new head coach.

Huddersfield still need to do some business in the transfer market before it closes, and they will need to add some more firepower based on their opening two matches.

