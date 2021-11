Have Hartlepool United ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums? That’s the theme of this latest Pools quiz.

Hartlepool will be looking to have a good season this year in League Two and away wins will be as important as home ones as the campaign wears on.

Which of these grounds have they won at, though? See if you can get 20 out of 20 here and then share your scores on social media…

Quiz: Have Hartlepool United ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Brisbane Road Yes No