Having been an established Premier League side not too long ago and bounced between the top two tiers of English football more recently, Fulham fans have been far and wide following the west London club for away games.

Our quiz today will test your knowledge of how the Cottagers have fared on the road over the years.

What we want to know is: Have Fulham ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

Quiz: Have Fulham ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Oakwell (Barnsley) Yes No