West Bromwich Albion will be looking to secure an immediate return to the top-flight this season after suffering relegation from this particular division last year.

Currently fifth in the second-tier standings, the Baggies know that a failure to step up their performance levels in the coming months could hinder their hopes of challenging for a top-two finish.

After suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of QPR last weekend, West Brom will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they face Peterborough United.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether these 25 ex-West Brom players have ever featured in the Premier League.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom player Rekeem Harper ever played in the Premier League? Yes No