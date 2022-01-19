After four successive wins to elevate themselves back into the play-off picture, a disappointing loss at Derby County and a draw at Preston North End, after surrendering a 2-0 lead against 10 men, means that the Blades are nine points from the much-desired top-six.

Whilst we wait to see what kind of season this might be for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, we have devised a 25 question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether or not certain Sheffield United players have featured at Premier League level.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Nathaniel Mendez-Laing? Yes No