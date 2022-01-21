Oxford United are currently embroiled in a battle over the play-off places in League One.

Karl Robinson’s side are seventh going into the second half of the season, with 43 points from 26 games.

The U’s have played a game more than sixth place Plymouth Argyle, but the sides are level on points.

Oxford are winless in their last three league games. That includes a two game losing run, with defeats coming against Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City.

Up next for Robinson’s side is the visit of Sheffield Wednesday to the Kassam Stadium on January 22. Darren Moore’s side are directly below Oxford in the table, with three points separating the two sides.

Until then, test your knowledge of Oxford United by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Oxford United players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Emiliano Martinez? Yes No