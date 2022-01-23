Nottingham Forest have been busy in a wide variety of areas of the transfer market in recent years with three incomings at the City Ground already confirmed this month.

Forest have seen some players leave the club to higher places and have also signed players moving into the twilight of their careers.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you know whether these ex-Forest players have ever played in the Premier League, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Ben Osborn Yes No