Millwall’s play-off chase took a significant dent last weekend following a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest

The defeat widened the gap between the sides to five points, with Millwall now stranded in 11th place.

The winner came from a late Lewis Grabban goal, which sealed all three points for Steve Cooper’s side.

That defeat made it two losses in a row for Gary Rowett’s men. The Lions are now nine points behind sixth place Middlesbrough. Although, the Lions do have a game in hand on the Riverside club.

Rowett’s side next face Blackpool away from home on January 22.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club’s history with our latest quiz…

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Millwall players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Harry Kane? Yes No