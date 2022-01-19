Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Middlesbrough FC.

Some of those will of course, have enjoyed more success and played at a higher level than others during the course of their careers.

But do you know how many of those individuals got to experience the top-flight of English football?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 former Middlesbrough players, and all you have to do, is say whether they have ever made an appearance in the Premier League.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Middlesbrough players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Britt Assombalonga? Yes No