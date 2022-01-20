After suffering relegation from the top-flight last year, it was always going to be interesting to see how Fulham would fare in the Championship this season.

Drafted in as Scott Parker’s successor, Marco Silva has managed to guide his side to some spectacular performances at this level during the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently top of the second-tier standings, the Cottagers will be determined to extend the gap between them and the chasing pack by securing positive results in their upcoming fixtures.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 25 former Fulham players have ever played in the Premier League.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Fulham players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former Fulham man Harvey Elliott ever played in the Premier League? Yes No