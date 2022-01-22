Cardiff City find themselves in a relatively unfamiliar position in recent history, whereby they are currently part of a Championship relegation scrap.

As we continue to wait and see what is in store for the Bluebirds as the season progresses, we have devised a 25 question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether certain ex-Cardiff players have ever operated in the Premier League before.

Can you score 100%? Make sure to share your scores via social media…

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Cardiff City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Robert Glatzel? Yes No