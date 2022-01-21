Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers News

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever played in the Premier League?

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have made some fantastic moves in the January window as they look to get their season back on track.

Establishing themselves in League One and then kicking on next term looks like a realistic plan of action as they try to climb back up the football pyramid.

The Premier League will be the ideal destination, though that seems far off at the moment.

Our quiz today is all about former players that have reached the top flight, what we’re asking is: Have each of these 25 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25

1. Kevin Nolan


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever played in the Premier League?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: