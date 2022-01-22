Birmingham City drew their most recent game 1-1 with Preston North End.

That hasn’t helped their bid to avoid the relegation battle brewing below them in the table.

Lee Bowyer’s side are now nine points clear of 22nd place Peterborough, but have played a game more than Darren Ferguson’s side.

Birmingham sit in 18th place in the table with 26 games played. Up next for the Blues is a midweek trip to Craven Cottage to face league leaders Fulham, before hosting bottom of the table Barnsley at the weekend.

Until then, test your knowledge of their former players with our latest quiz…

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Birmingham City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Jude Bellingham? Yes No