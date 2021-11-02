Since the turn of the century, Sunderland have produced a host of fantastic players from their academy who have gone on to achieve a relative amount of success at the highest level.

The Black Cats have recently turned to their youth set-up for inspiration once again as the likes of Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton and Denver Hume have all featured regularly for the club in League One.

This aforementioned trio will be determined to help their side secure a return to the Championship next year by playing a key role in Sunderland’s push for promotion this season

Ahead of the club’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether these 25 former Black Cats academy players have featured in the Premier League during their respective careers.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Sunderland academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has former Sunderland man Duncan Watmore ever played in the Premier League? Yes No