Championship News
Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Stoke City academy players ever played in the Premier League?
Stoke City have produced some excellent players from their academy setup over the years with many going on to realise their potential and others not.
Michael O’Neill’s men are pursuing a top six finish in the Championship this term and are starting to look closer than ever to pushing on to a Premier League return.
Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz on whether or not these former Stoke youth players have played in the Premier League…