Sheffield Wednesday have made a steady but stuttering start to life back in League One under Darren Moore and will be hoping to kick on to a top six finish as the season progresses.

The weight expectation is at large at Hillsborough Stadium given the exciting teams the supporters have seen in the past few years.

With that in mind, here, we have put together a 24 question quiz on whether or not these former academy players have ever played in the Premier League, do you fancy your chances of getting full marks?

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Sheffield Wednesday academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Rory McArdle Yes No