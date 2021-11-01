Oxford United currently occupy sixth place in the League One table and will be hoping to put their recent play-off disappointments behind them.

The U’s have been knocking on the Championship door over the last couple of seasons, with their early season form suggesting that their promotion push might go right down to the wire once again.

As we wait for The U’s to continue their league campaign, we have devised a 24-question quiz that tests your knowledge of Oxford academy players and how far they have made it in their careers.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Oxford United academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Did Sam Ricketts ever play in the Premier League? Yes No