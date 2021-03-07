Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Norwich City players retired or not?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to pull on the famous yellow shirts of Norwich City.

As is the case at any club, some of those players will have made a bigger impact than others for Norwich, and will be more fondly remembered by the Canaries fanbase.

But how much have you been following the careers of some of those players since their departures from Carrow Road?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 24 former Norwich players, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether or not those individuals have now retired, or are still playing.

1 of 24 Johan Elmander? Retired Still Playing