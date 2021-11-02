Despite being a relatively new club, Milton Keynes Dons have already been able to produce some talented players through their academy.

The main one and most notable of course is Dele Alli, who starred for the Dons in League One before making a big move to Tottenham Hotspur.

There have been others to come through the system and ones who moved on to other clubs before they made a senior appearance for the Dons, but which of those have played in the Premier League during their career? See if you can get all 24 correct!

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-MK Dons academy players ever played in the Premier League?

