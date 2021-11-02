Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

MK Dons

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-MK Dons academy players ever played in the Premier League?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Despite being a relatively new club, Milton Keynes Dons have already been able to produce some talented players through their academy.

The main one and most notable of course is Dele Alli, who starred for the Dons in League One before making a big move to Tottenham Hotspur.

There have been others to come through the system and ones who moved on to other clubs before they made a senior appearance for the Dons, but which of those have played in the Premier League during their career? See if you can get all 24 correct!

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-MK Dons academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24

Dele Alli


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-MK Dons academy players ever played in the Premier League?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: