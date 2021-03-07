Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough players retired or not?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Middlesbrough FC.

Some of those players will inevitably, have left more of an impression on the ‘Boro fanbase than others during their time on Teesside.

But how much have you been following the careers of some of those players since their departure from the Riverside Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 24 former Middlesbrough players, and all you have to do is correctly say whether those individuals are still playing, or have retired from football.

1 of 24 Victor Valdes? Retired Still Playing