Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough players retired or not?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Middlesbrough FC.

Some of those players will inevitably, have left more of an impression on the ‘Boro fanbase than others during their time on Teesside.

But how much have you been following the careers of some of those players since their departure from the Riverside Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 24 former Middlesbrough players, and all you have to do is correctly say whether those individuals are still playing, or have retired from football.

1 of 24

Victor Valdes?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough players retired or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: