Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Luton Town players retired or not?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Luton Town have spent a lot of time in the lower leagues since the turn of the millennium, but they’re back and solidifying themselves in the Championship after a long time away.

Of course they were a second tier team around 15 years ago before they went into administration, and many talented players have passed through the club in that time, even in non-league when the likes of Andre Gray came through the ranks.

Do you know which former Hatters stars have retired or are still playing though? Take our new quiz and test your expert Luton knowledge!

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Luton Town players retired or not?

1 of 24

Curtis Davies?


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Luton Town players retired or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: