Leyton Orient will be looking to keep their five match unbeaten run going this weekend as they play host to non league Ebbsfleet United in the FA Cup at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday.

Here, we have devised a 24 question quiz in which we will test your knowledge about some of the club’s academy graduates from over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Leyton Orient academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has Glenn Morris ever played in the Premier League? Yes No