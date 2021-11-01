Ipswich Town’s academy has produced a number of talented players over the years, which cannot be ignored.

The club’s production line is very impressive and, after taking a look through a host of names, our view couldn’t be clearer.

Here, we’ve listed 24 ex-Ipswich Town academy players – including some real big names – asking you whether or not they ever played in the Premier League.

Can you score 100% or have you lost track of these graduates and their career path?

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Ipswich Town academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Titus Bramble Yes No