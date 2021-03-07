Quiz: Have each of these 24-ex Huddersfield Town players retired or not?

It will have been a largely solid campaign for Huddersfield Town in Carlos Corberan’s first season in charge of the club if the Terriers can now just make sure they avoid getting dragged into a relegation scrap.

There have been signs of progress being made especially in the evolution of a more attractive playing style and building of a clear structured way of playing throughout the club. That is something which they will hope can pay off next term.

Over the years the Terriers have had many quality players. Here we test your knowledge on 24 such players and see if you can identify whether or not they have retired from football. Have a go and see if you can get 24/24!

1 of 24 Nathan Clarke Retired Still playing