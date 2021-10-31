Huddersfield Town have reached the promised land and back again, having been led up to the top tier of English football by David Wagner.

The Terriers have since struggled to reach the same heights but, this season so far, they have already surprised many with some of their showings and are near the play-off places.

The club’s fans will be hoping that there could be another promotion push on the cards – but they’ll have to find a level of consistency to do so.

Huddersfield then can say that they once reached the very peak of English football – but how many of their academy products have gone on to play in the Premier League too, whether with the Terriers or another side?

If you think you know the club and which of their academy players have gone on to play in the top flight, then have a go at the quiz below and see how much you really know about Huddersfield.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Huddersfield Town academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1) Has Alex Smithies ever played in the Premier League? Yes No