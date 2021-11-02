Exeter City are a side that have been pushing for a promotion into the third tier of English football for a good few seasons now, and they’ll be hoping that in the 2021/22 campaign, they can finally achieve that goal.

The club have battled at the top end of League Two over the course of the last few years and have just narrowly missed out on a number of occasions.

The side are certainly talented though and have been able to consistently perform as one of the better teams in the fourth tier.

It’s proven by the amount of talent they are able to keep producing from their academy from the likes of Ollie Watkins – who is now performing superbly in the Premier League for Aston Villa and even making appearances on the international stage – to players like Ethan Ampadu, who are packed with future potential.

If you think you know Exeter and the academy players they have been able to churn out over the course of the last few seasons, then have a go at the quiz below and see how much you truly know about the fourth tier side.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Exeter City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

