Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Cardiff City players retired or not?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Cardiff City are hoping for a memorable season.

After reaching the play-offs last term the target for the club this time around was to try and replicate that sort of success.

Thankfully for supporters it seems that they’re very much on the right track.

These Cardiff players have an opportunity to make a real name for themselves at a club who have had some wonderful players over the years, but have these former Bluebirds retired from the game or not?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 24

Darren Williams


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Cardiff City players retired or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: