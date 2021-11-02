Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Bristol Rovers academy players ever played in the Premier League?

Despite a struggling start to the new campaign, Bristol Rovers are now just five points from the League Two play-offs.

Joey Barton’s side inflicted Harrogate Town’s first defeat in 10 league games at the weekend, securing a 1-0 victory courtesy of Nick Anderton.

The Gas have to wait until the 13th of November until they return to league action, when they host Northampton Town, who are arguably the in-form side of the division.

Whilst we wait for that, we have devised a 24-question quiz that tests your knowledge of Bristol Rovers academy players and how far they have made it in their careers.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

