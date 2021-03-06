Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Bristol City players retired or not?

Bristol City will be hoping that they can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate.

The Robins parted company with Jason Tindall after a poor run of form earlier this season, and the club will be hoping that Pearson can guide them up the second-tier standings at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of players have come and gone at Ashton Gate over the years, but do you know which players have since retired, and which are still playing their football elsewhere? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 24 Has Gary O'Neil retired from his playing career? Yes No