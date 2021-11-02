Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Bradford City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bradford City have not seen the top flight of English football for 20 years now – but some of their ex-academy players have.

Once upon a time the Bantams were mixing it up with England’s big guns but in more recent years they’ve been in the lower reaches of the EFL, but it hasn’t stopped them producing local talent.

Can you work out how many of them have played in the top flight though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get all 24 correct!

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Bradford City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24

Andrew O'Brien


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Bradford City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: