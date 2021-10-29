Championship side Blackpool have gone under the radar this season after their promotion from the play-offs back in May.

Not only are they doing better than the likes of Hull City and Peterborough United, both of whom finished above the Seasiders in League One last term, but they are currently competing around the likes of Sheffield United and Stoke City, two sides who will be hoping to be in the top six at the end of the campaign.

Their second-half performance against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium was probably the highlight of their season so far, scoring three to turn things around and take a 3-2 victory away from Berkshire.

That display shows they are and will continue to be a force to be reckoned with this term – and considering their squad is so young in places – they will only improve further.

After spending their recent history away from the top two tiers of English football, all of a sudden, the Premier League doesn’t seem that far away if they can sneak into a play-off spot.

That was the route they had to go down last season – and there’s no reason why they can’t do it again.

Sticking to this top-flight theme, we’re asking you this question for our quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Blackpool academy players ever played in the Premier League?

Can you get all 24? Give it a go and see how you do!

