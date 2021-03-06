Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Barnsley players retired or not?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Barnsley are proving to be a real surprise package in the Championship this term.

The Tykes only managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and many expected this time around to be a familiar tale.

However the Yorkshire side have exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Barnsley currently find themselves in the chasing pack for a surprise play-off spot, an achievement which would surely be regarded as one of the best since they last secured promotion in the 1990s.

The Tykes have had some excellent players over the years, but have these former men retired from the game or not?

Have a go!

1 of 24

John Stones


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Barnsley players retired or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: