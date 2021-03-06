Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Barnsley players retired or not?

Barnsley are proving to be a real surprise package in the Championship this term.

The Tykes only managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and many expected this time around to be a familiar tale.

However the Yorkshire side have exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Barnsley currently find themselves in the chasing pack for a surprise play-off spot, an achievement which would surely be regarded as one of the best since they last secured promotion in the 1990s.

The Tykes have had some excellent players over the years, but have these former men retired from the game or not?

Have a go!

