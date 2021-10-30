Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Barnsley academy players ever played in the Premier League?

After reaching the play-offs during the previous campaign under the guidance of Valerien Ismael, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Barnsley would fare in the Frenchman’s absence.

Drafted in as Ismael’s replacement, Markus Schopp has ultimately failed to deliver the goods during his first few months in charge of the club.

When you consider that Barnsley are currently in the relegation zone, it is imperative that they pick up their performance levels in their upcoming fixtures.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Bristol City this weekend, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether these Barnsley academy graduates have featured in the Premier League during their respective careers.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Barnsley fans!

1 of 24 Has former Barnsley man John Stones ever played in the Premier League? Yes No