Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-AFC Bournemouth players retired or not?

AFC Bournemouth’s recent spell in the Premier League means that a lot of their most known and successful players are still actively playing football.

But there was a time before the Cherries’ Premier League days where they were more often than not a League One or Two club, having players who didn’t quite make it at the top level become cult heroes.

Do you know which of these 24 past Bournemouth stars are retired or still playing though? Take our new quiz to test your knowledge!

1 of 24 Artur Boruc? Retired Playing