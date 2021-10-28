Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have come through the academy at AFC Bournemouth.

Some of those players will, inevitably, have gone on to have more successful careers than others in senior football.

But just how closely have you been following the progress of some of those former Cherries youth men, since they made the step up to first-team level?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given the names of 24 players who were once part of Bournemouth’s academy, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they ever made an appearance in the Premier League.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-AFC Bournemouth academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has Sam Vokes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No