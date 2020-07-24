Quiz: Have each of these 15 Reading players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

Reading FC concluded the 2019/20 season on Wednesday evening with a defeat to Swansea City.

Overall, it has been a disappointing campaign for the Royals, who have been drifting towards mid-table for some time.

So, a rather forgettable campaign, but how much can you remember?

Take on this 15-question Football League World quiz and see if you can remember these 15 players scoring league goal in the season gone by.

Try for 15/15 and, as always, let us know how you get on…

1 of 15 John Swift. Yes No